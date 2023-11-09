Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County Today - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
If you live in Lauderdale County, Mississippi and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lauderdale County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Starkville High School at Meridian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Meridian, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northeast Lauderdale High School at Puckett High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Puckett, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
