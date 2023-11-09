Predators vs. Jets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 9
The Winnipeg Jets (6-4-2) take on the Nashville Predators (5-7) at Canada Life Centre on Thursday, November 9 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO. The Jets took down the St. Louis Blues 5-2 in their last outing, while the Predators are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Calgary Flames.
Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will win the game in Thursday's hockey action.
Predators vs. Jets Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final tally of Jets 4, Predators 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Jets (-135)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Jets (-1.5)
Predators vs Jets Additional Info
Predators Splits and Trends
- The Predators have posted a record of 1-0-1 in overtime matchups as part of an overall mark of 5-7.
- Nashville has earned two points (1-2-0) in its three games decided by one goal.
- This season the Predators scored just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
- Nashville failed to win all five games this season when it scored two goals.
- The Predators have earned 10 points in their six games with at least three goals scored.
- Nashville has scored a single power-play goal in three games this season and has registered two point from those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Nashville has posted a record of 3-4-0 (six points).
- The Predators' opponents have had more shots in five games. The Predators finished 2-3-0 in those contests (four points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Jets Rank
|Jets AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|10th
|3.42
|Goals Scored
|2.83
|22nd
|20th
|3.33
|Goals Allowed
|3
|14th
|8th
|32.8
|Shots
|30.1
|20th
|7th
|27.9
|Shots Allowed
|30.4
|13th
|20th
|17.78%
|Power Play %
|22.45%
|13th
|29th
|70%
|Penalty Kill %
|69.23%
|30th
Predators vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
