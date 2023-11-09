Can we count on Jeremy Lauzon scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators play the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jeremy Lauzon score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lauzon stats and insights

Lauzon is yet to score through 12 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Jets.

Lauzon has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 40 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.4 hits and 12 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.