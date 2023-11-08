Mississippi State vs. Arizona State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 8
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (0-0) host the Arizona State Sun Devils (0-0) at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on Barstool Sports. There is no line set for the game.
Mississippi State vs. Arizona State Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: Barstool Sports
- Where: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Mississippi State Betting Records & Stats
- Mississippi State put together a 16-15-0 record against the spread last season.
- Mississippi State was more successful against the spread than Arizona State last year, recording an ATS record of 16-15-0, compared to the 14-18-0 record of the Sun Devils.
Mississippi State vs. Arizona State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mississippi State
|65.7
|136.8
|61.0
|129
|131.0
|Arizona State
|71.1
|136.8
|68.0
|129
|137.8
Additional Mississippi State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 65.7 points per game the Bulldogs put up were only 2.3 fewer points than the Sun Devils allowed (68.0).
- Mississippi State had an 8-4 record against the spread and a 12-1 record overall last season when putting up more than 68.0 points.
Mississippi State vs. Arizona State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mississippi State
|16-15-0
|13-18-0
|Arizona State
|14-18-0
|15-17-0
Mississippi State vs. Arizona State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Mississippi State
|Arizona State
|12-4
|Home Record
|10-5
|4-6
|Away Record
|7-6
|8-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-10-0
|7-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|69.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.1
|63.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.5
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-8-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-5-0
