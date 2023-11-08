Wednesday's contest between the Arizona State Sun Devils (0-0) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (0-0) at Wintrust Arena is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-66, with Arizona State coming out on top. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on November 8.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Mississippi State vs. Arizona State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Time: 9:30 PM ET

TV: Barstool Sports

Where: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wintrust Arena

Mississippi State vs. Arizona State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona State 67, Mississippi State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Mississippi State vs. Arizona State

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona State (-0.9)

Arizona State (-0.9) Computer Predicted Total: 132.9

Mississippi State Performance Insights

Offensively, Mississippi State was the 321st-ranked team in the country (65.7 points per game) last season. On defense, it was ninth-best (61.0 points allowed per game).

The Bulldogs were the 24th-best team in college basketball in rebounds per game (35.3) and ranked 116th in rebounds conceded (30.2) last season.

Last season Mississippi State was ranked 95th in the nation in assists with 14.2 per game.

The Bulldogs were the 15th-worst squad in the country in 3-pointers made (5.2 per game) and -3-worst in 3-point percentage (26.6%) last year.

Mississippi State was 204th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (7.4 per game) and 40th in 3-point percentage defensively (31.1%) last season.

Mississippi State attempted 65.4% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 34.6% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 78.2% of Mississippi State's baskets were 2-pointers, and 21.8% were 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.