The Mississippi State Bulldogs will open their 2023-24 season against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET on Barstool Sports.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mississippi State vs. Arizona State matchup.

Mississippi State vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Barstool Sports

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi State vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mississippi State Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline BetMGM Mississippi State (-3.5) 132.5 -175 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mississippi State (-3.5) 131.5 -166 +138 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mississippi State vs. Arizona State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Mississippi State compiled a 16-15-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times in Bulldogs games.

Arizona State won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

A total of 15 of the Sun Devils' games last year went over the point total.

Mississippi State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 The implied probability of Mississippi State winning the national championship, based on its +15000 moneyline odds, is 0.7%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.