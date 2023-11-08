Jackson State vs. San Diego: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 8
The Jackson State Tigers (0-1) go up against the San Diego Toreros (1-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the San Diego vs. Jackson State matchup.
Jackson State vs. San Diego Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jackson State vs. San Diego Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Diego Moneyline
|Jackson State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|San Diego (-1.5)
|146.5
|-110
|-110
|FanDuel
|San Diego (-2.5)
|146.5
|-110
|-110
Jackson State vs. San Diego Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Jackson State went 16-13-0 ATS last year.
- The Tigers were 10-8 ATS last year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- San Diego compiled a 9-16-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, 17 Toreros games hit the over.
