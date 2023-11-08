The San Diego Toreros (1-0) go up against the Jackson State Tigers (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Jackson State vs. San Diego Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jackson State Stats Insights

The Tigers' 42.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.3 percentage points lower than the Toreros allowed to their opponents (49.3%).

Last season, Jackson State had a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shot over 49.3% from the field.

The Toreros ranked 142nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Tigers ranked 43rd.

The Tigers' 67.6 points per game last year were 12.9 fewer points than the 80.5 the Toreros allowed.

When it scored more than 80.5 points last season, Jackson State went 2-2.

Jackson State Home & Away Comparison

Jackson State put up more points at home (68.9 per game) than on the road (68.5) last season.

In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 7.3 fewer points per game at home (68.1) than on the road (75.4).

Jackson State sunk the same number of 3-pointers at home as on the road (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than away (32.1%).

Jackson State Upcoming Schedule