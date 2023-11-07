The St. John's (NY) Red Storm play the Stony Brook Seawolves on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. John's (NY) vs. Stony Brook Betting Trends (2022-23)

St. John's (NY) covered 14 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, 14 Red Storm games hit the over.

Stony Brook put together a 13-13-0 record against the spread last year.

The Seawolves and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 26 times last year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.