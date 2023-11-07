Bookmakers have set player props for Elias Lindholm, Filip Forsberg and others when the Calgary Flames host the Nashville Predators at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Flames Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators vs. Flames Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Forsberg's 12 points are important for Nashville. He has put up two goals and 10 assists in 11 games.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Nov. 4 1 2 3 4 at Kraken Nov. 2 0 1 1 5 at Canucks Oct. 31 0 1 1 0 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 28 0 2 2 3 vs. Canucks Oct. 24 0 0 0 4

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Ryan O'Reilly has amassed 11 points this season, with seven goals and four assists.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Nov. 4 3 1 4 3 at Kraken Nov. 2 0 0 0 0 at Canucks Oct. 31 0 1 1 3 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 28 2 0 2 2 vs. Canucks Oct. 24 0 0 0 0

Thomas Novak Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)

Thomas Novak's six goals and three assists add up to nine points this season.

Novak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Nov. 4 1 1 2 2 at Kraken Nov. 2 1 0 1 5 at Canucks Oct. 31 0 0 0 2 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 28 0 1 1 0 vs. Canucks Oct. 24 0 1 1 0

NHL Props Today: Calgary Flames

Elias Lindholm Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

One of Calgary's top offensive players this season is Lindholm, who has scored eight points in 11 games (two goals and six assists).

Lindholm Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken Nov. 4 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars Nov. 1 0 2 2 4 at Oilers Oct. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Oct. 26 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 24 0 0 0 1

Andrew Mangiapane is another of Calgary's offensive options, contributing seven points (four goals, three assists) to the team.

