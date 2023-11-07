Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Newton County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Newton County, Mississippi? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Newton County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Neshoba Central High School at Newton County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Decatur, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.