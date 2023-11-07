For those looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Liam Foudy a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Liam Foudy score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Foudy stats and insights

Foudy is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.

Foudy has zero points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are allowing 40 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.9 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

