Empoli FC and Frosinone Calcio hit the pitch in one of two matchups on the Serie A schedule today.

Live coverage of all Serie A action today is available for you, with the information provided below.

Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch Frosinone Calcio vs Empoli FC

Empoli FC makes the trip to match up with Frosinone Calcio at Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone.

Watch Torino FC vs Sassuolo

Sassuolo is on the road to face Torino FC at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin.

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.