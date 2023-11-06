The Ole Miss Rebels (0-0) square off against the Alabama State Hornets (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss vs. Alabama State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
  • TV: SEC Network+

Ole Miss Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Rebels had a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% lower than the 43.7% of shots the Hornets' opponents made.
  • In games Ole Miss shot higher than 43.7% from the field, it went 7-6 overall.
  • The Hornets ranked 117th in rebounding in college basketball. The Rebels finished 147th.
  • Last year, the Rebels averaged 5.1 fewer points per game (67.5) than the Hornets gave up (72.6).
  • Ole Miss went 6-4 last season when scoring more than 72.6 points.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison

  • Ole Miss averaged 69.4 points per game last year at home, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged away from home (65.8).
  • In home games, the Rebels surrendered 6.3 fewer points per game (67.5) than away from home (73.8).
  • Ole Miss drained 6.6 threes per game with a 30.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 3.7% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (5.4 threes per game, 27.1% three-point percentage).

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Alabama State - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/10/2023 Eastern Washington - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/14/2023 Detroit Mercy - The Pavilion at Ole Miss

