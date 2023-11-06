How to Watch the Mississippi Valley State vs. Utah Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Utah Utes take on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Mississippi Valley State vs. Utah 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Delta Devils' 55.3 points per game last year were 10.7 fewer points than the 66.0 the Utes allowed.
- Mississippi Valley State went 2-17 last season when allowing fewer than 82.8 points.
- Last year, the 82.8 points per game the Utes put up were only 4.6 more points than the Delta Devils gave up (78.2).
- Utah had a 17-0 record last season when putting up more than 78.2 points.
- The Utes made 48.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.4 percentage points lower than the Delta Devils allowed to their opponents (53.5%).
- The Delta Devils' 27.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 13.9 percentage points lower than the Utes given up to their opponents (41.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mississippi Valley State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Utah
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|11/12/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/16/2023
|@ McNeese
|-
|The Legacy Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.