The Utah Utes take on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Network

Mississippi Valley State vs. Utah 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Delta Devils' 55.3 points per game last year were 10.7 fewer points than the 66.0 the Utes allowed.

Mississippi Valley State went 2-17 last season when allowing fewer than 82.8 points.

Last year, the 82.8 points per game the Utes put up were only 4.6 more points than the Delta Devils gave up (78.2).

Utah had a 17-0 record last season when putting up more than 78.2 points.

The Utes made 48.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.4 percentage points lower than the Delta Devils allowed to their opponents (53.5%).

The Delta Devils' 27.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 13.9 percentage points lower than the Utes given up to their opponents (41.2%).

