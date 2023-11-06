The Utah Utes take on the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: Pac-12 Network

Mississippi Valley State vs. Utah 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Delta Devils' 55.3 points per game last year were 10.7 fewer points than the 66.0 the Utes allowed.
  • Mississippi Valley State went 2-17 last season when allowing fewer than 82.8 points.
  • Last year, the 82.8 points per game the Utes put up were only 4.6 more points than the Delta Devils gave up (78.2).
  • Utah had a 17-0 record last season when putting up more than 78.2 points.
  • The Utes made 48.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.4 percentage points lower than the Delta Devils allowed to their opponents (53.5%).
  • The Delta Devils' 27.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 13.9 percentage points lower than the Utes given up to their opponents (41.2%).

Mississippi Valley State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Utah - Jon M. Huntsman Center
11/12/2023 @ LSU - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/16/2023 @ McNeese - The Legacy Center

