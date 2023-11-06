The LSU Tigers (0-0) square off against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-0) as double-digit, 28.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The over/under is 136.5 for the matchup.

Mississippi Valley State vs. LSU Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under LSU -28.5 136.5

Delta Devils Betting Records & Stats

Mississippi Valley State played 14 games last season that went over 136.5 combined points scored.

Delta Devils matchups last year had a 135.8-point average over/under, 0.7 fewer points than this game's total.

Against the spread, the Delta Devils were 17-11-0 last year.

Mississippi Valley State put together a 17-11-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 10-20-0 mark from LSU.

Mississippi Valley State vs. LSU Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 136.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 136.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total LSU 17 56.7% 67.6 128.6 70.7 145.5 139.2 Mississippi Valley State 14 50% 61 128.6 74.8 145.5 134.6

Additional Mississippi Valley State Insights & Trends

The Delta Devils averaged 9.7 fewer points per game last year (61) than the Tigers allowed their opponents to score (70.7).

Mississippi Valley State went 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall when it scored more than 70.7 points last season.

Mississippi Valley State vs. LSU Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 28.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) LSU 10-20-0 0-0 14-16-0 Mississippi Valley State 17-11-0 2-1 15-13-0

Mississippi Valley State vs. LSU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

LSU Mississippi Valley State 10-8 Home Record 4-6 0-9 Away Record 1-19 4-11-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-7-0 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68 62.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.5 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

