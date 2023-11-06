How to Watch the Mississippi State vs. Alcorn State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Alcorn State Braves take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Mississippi State vs. Alcorn State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Braves' 64.1 points per game last year were 5.1 more points than the 59 the Bulldogs allowed.
- When Alcorn State gave up fewer than 71.1 points last season, it went 12-9.
- Last year, the Bulldogs recorded 71.1 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 66.4 the Braves allowed.
- When Mississippi State totaled more than 66.4 points last season, it went 18-1.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mississippi State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|SE Louisiana
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.