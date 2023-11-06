Monday's game that pits the Mississippi State Bulldogs (0-0) against the Alcorn State Braves (0-0) at Humphrey Coliseum is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-49 in favor of Mississippi State, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on November 6.

The Bulldogs went 22-11 in the 2022-23 season.

Mississippi State vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Mississippi State vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Mississippi State 81, Alcorn State 49

Mississippi State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs outscored opponents by 12.1 points per game last season, with a +397 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.1 points per game (66th in college basketball) and allowed 59.0 per outing (50th in college basketball).

In conference tilts, Mississippi State averaged fewer points per contest (65.6) than its season average (71.1).

The Bulldogs put up 76.1 points per game in home games last season. In road games, they averaged 60.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Mississippi State surrendered 56.8 points per game at home. On the road, it allowed 62.9.

