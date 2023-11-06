The Memphis Tigers (0-0) take the court against the Jackson State Tigers (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.

Jackson State vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jackson State Stats Insights

The Jackson State Tigers shot 42% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 40.1% the Memphis Tigers' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Jackson State had a 10-8 record in games the team collectively shot better than 40.1% from the field.

The Jackson State Tigers were the 163rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Memphis Tigers finished 162nd.

The Jackson State Tigers scored an average of 67.6 points per game last year, just 4.2 fewer points than the 71.8 the Memphis Tigers allowed.

When it scored more than 71.8 points last season, Jackson State went 3-6.

Jackson State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Jackson State averaged 0.4 more points per game at home (68.9) than away (68.5).

The Jackson State Tigers allowed fewer points at home (68.1 per game) than away (75.4) last season.

Jackson State drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than away (32.1%).

Jackson State Upcoming Schedule