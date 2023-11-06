Chargers vs. Jets Player Props & Odds – Week 9
One of the top pass-catchers in football will be on show when Keenan Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers visit the New York Jets on Monday, November 6, 2023.
Check out the best contributors in this matchup between the Chargers and the Jets, and what player prop bets to evaluate.
Austin Ekeler Touchdown Odds
- Ekeler Odds to Score First TD: +500
- Ekeler Odds to Score Anytime TD: +230
Breece Hall Touchdown Odds
- Hall Odds to Score First TD: +600
- Hall Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290
More Chargers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Keenan Allen
|-
|-
|74.5 (-113)
|Austin Ekeler
|-
|47.5 (-113)
|33.5 (-113)
|Gerald Everett
|-
|-
|26.5 (-113)
|Justin Herbert
|248.5 (-113)
|8.5 (-113)
|-
|Quentin Johnston
|-
|-
|31.5 (-113)
|Joshua Kelley
|-
|21.5 (-113)
|-
|Donald Parham
|-
|-
|15.5 (-113)
More Jets Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Allen Lazard
|-
|-
|33.5 (-113)
|Tyler Conklin
|-
|-
|27.5 (-113)
|Zach Wilson
|214.5 (-113)
|12.5 (-113)
|-
|Breece Hall
|-
|61.5 (-113)
|21.5 (-113)
|Garrett Wilson
|-
|-
|68.5 (-113)
