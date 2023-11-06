The Arkansas Razorbacks will open their 2023-24 campaign facing the Alcorn State Braves on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arkansas vs. Alcorn State matchup in this article.

Alcorn State vs. Arkansas Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Alcorn State vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arkansas Moneyline Alcorn State Moneyline BetMGM Arkansas (-23.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arkansas (-24.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alcorn State vs. Arkansas Betting Trends (2022-23)

Alcorn State covered 15 times in 29 games with a spread last year.

The Braves did not cover the spread when an underdog by 23.5 points or more last season (in one opportunity).

Arkansas put together a 15-19-0 record against the spread last season.

Razorbacks games hit the over 16 out of 34 times last season.

