The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks (0-0) play the Alcorn State Braves (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Alcorn State vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • TV: SEC Network+

Alcorn State Stats Insights

  • The Braves' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points lower than the Razorbacks gave up to their opponents (42.4%).
  • Last season, Alcorn State had a 14-2 record in games the team collectively shot above 42.4% from the field.
  • The Razorbacks ranked 142nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Braves ranked 35th.
  • The Braves averaged only 0.2 fewer points per game last year (67.7) than the Razorbacks allowed their opponents to score (67.9).
  • Alcorn State put together a 12-4 record last season in games it scored more than 67.9 points.

Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison

  • Alcorn State averaged 76.8 points per game at home last season, and 64.2 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Braves allowed 1.0 fewer points per game at home (69.7) than on the road (70.7).
  • Beyond the arc, Alcorn State sunk fewer treys on the road (5.0 per game) than at home (5.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (27.8%) than at home (33.5%) as well.

Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
11/8/2023 Xavier (LA) - Davey Whitney Complex
11/14/2023 @ Arkansas State - First National Bank Arena

