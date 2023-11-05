For their matchup against the Chicago Bears (2-6) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, November 5 at 1:00 PM , the New Orleans Saints (4-4) have 12 players on the injury report.

The Saints enter this matchup after a 38-27 win over the Indianapolis Colts in their most recent game.

Their last time out, the Bears lost 30-13 to the Los Angeles Chargers.

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Taysom Hill QB Hip Limited Participation In Practice James Hurst OL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Ty Summers LB Concussion Out Ryan Ramczyk OT Rest Limited Participation In Practice Andrus Peat OL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Marcus Maye S Illness Full Participation In Practice Demario Davis LB Knee Limited Participation In Practice Malcolm Roach DL Illness Questionable Michael Thomas WR Rest Limited Participation In Practice Jimmy Graham TE Rest Limited Participation In Practice Kendre Miller RB Illness Questionable Lynn Bowden Jr. WR Illness Did Not Participate In Practice

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Justin Fields QB Thumb Doubtful Braxton Jones OL Neck Questionable Larry Borom OL Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Nate Davis OL Ankle Out Lucas Patrick OL Back Full Participation In Practice Eddie Jackson DB Foot Full Participation In Practice Jaquan Brisker DB Concussion Out Tremaine Edmunds LB Knee Out Terell Smith DB Illness Out

Saints vs. Bears Game Info

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Info: CBS

Saints Season Insights

The Saints rank 12th in total offense this year (349.1 yards per game), but they've been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 296.4 yards allowed per game.

The Saints are compiling 21.4 points per game on offense (17th in NFL), and they rank ninth on the other side of the ball with 19.3 points allowed per game.

The Saints are totaling 243.1 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them ninth in the NFL. On defense, they rank seventh, allowing 189.5 passing yards per game.

New Orleans ranks 20th in run offense (106 rushing yards per game) and 15th in run defense (106.9 rushing yards allowed per game) this year.

The Saints rank ninth in the NFL with a +3 turnover margin after forcing 13 turnovers (fifth in the NFL) while committing 10 (14th in the NFL).

Saints vs. Bears Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Saints (-8.5)

Saints (-8.5) Moneyline: Saints (-400), Bears (+310)

Saints (-400), Bears (+310) Total: 41 points

