Penn State vs. Maryland: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1) are 10-point favorites on the road versus the Maryland Terrapins (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Each team features a strong rush defense, with the Nittany Lions fourth in the country in that category, and the Terrapins 23rd. The over/under is 50.5 in the contest.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Penn State vs. Maryland matchup in this article.
Penn State vs. Maryland Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: College Park, Maryland
- Venue: SECU Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Penn State vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Penn State Moneyline
|Maryland Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Penn State (-10)
|50.5
|-400
|+310
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Penn State (-9.5)
|50.5
|-400
|+310
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 10 Odds
- Wake Forest vs Duke
- South Alabama vs Troy
- Ball State vs Bowling Green
- TCU vs Texas Tech
- Buffalo vs Toledo
- Boston College vs Syracuse
Penn State vs. Maryland Betting Trends
- Penn State has covered five times in seven chances against the spread this season.
- The Nittany Lions have been favored by 10 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in five of those contests.
- Maryland has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.
- The Terrapins have not covered the spread when an underdog by 10 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
Penn State & Maryland 2023 Futures Odds
|Penn State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+1400
|Bet $100 to win $1400
|Maryland
|To Win the Big Ten
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.