Top Player Prop Bets for Pelicans vs. Hawks on November 4, 2023
Bookmakers have set player props for Trae Young and others when the New Orleans Pelicans host the Atlanta Hawks at Smoothie King Center on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
Pelicans vs. Hawks Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSE
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Pelicans vs Hawks Additional Info
NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans
Zion Williamson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|25.5 (Over: -108)
|6.5 (Over: -125)
|4.5 (Over: -114)
- The 25.5-point over/under for Zion Williamson on Saturday is 2.0 higher than his season scoring average (23.5).
- His rebounding average -- six per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet for Saturday's game (6.5).
- Williamson's assists average -- 2.5 -- is 2.0 lower than Saturday's over/under.
NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -111)
|2.5 (Over: -143)
|9.5 (Over: -115)
|2.5 (Over: +126)
- Saturday's over/under for Young is 24.5 points, 3.2 more than his season average.
- He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 2.5).
- Young averages 10 assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Saturday.
- Young averages 1.8 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).
Dejounte Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|20.5 (Over: -104)
|4.5 (Over: +110)
|5.5 (Over: -120)
|1.5 (Over: -114)
- Saturday's over/under for Dejounte Murray is 20.5 points. That's 0.8 fewer than his season average of 21.3.
- His per-game rebound average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (4.5).
- Saturday's assist over/under for Murray (5.5) is the same as his season-long assist average.
- Murray has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).
