How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Hawks (3-2) will attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans (4-1) on November 4, 2023 at Smoothie King Center.
Pelicans vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
Pelicans vs Hawks Additional Info
Pelicans Stats Insights
- The Pelicans make 44.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (48.6%).
- The Pelicans are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 14th.
- The 108.8 points per game the Pelicans average are 8.4 fewer points than the Hawks allow (117.2).
Pelicans Home & Away Comparison
- The Pelicans averaged 114.9 points per game at home last year. Away from home, they averaged 113.8 points per contest.
- At home, New Orleans allowed 5.1 fewer points per game (109.9) than away from home (115).
- The Pelicans averaged 11.6 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.3 more threes and 2.2% points better than they averaged when playing on the road (10.3 threes per game, 35.3% three-point percentage).
Pelicans Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Brandon Ingram
|Questionable
|Knee
|Jose Alvarado
|Out
|Ankle
|Trey Murphy III
|Out
|Knee
|Naji Marshall
|Out
|Knee
