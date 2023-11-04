The No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels (7-1) and their 23rd-ranked pass offense will square off versus the Texas A&M Aggies (5-3) and the 14th-ranked pass defense on Saturday, November 4, 2023. The Rebels are favored by 3 points. An over/under of 53.5 points has been set for the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M matchup.

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ole Miss Moneyline Texas A&M Moneyline BetMGM Ole Miss (-3) 53.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ole Miss (-3) 53.5 -154 +128 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

Ole Miss is 5-2-0 ATS this season.

When playing as at least 3-point favorites this season, the Rebels have an ATS record of 4-1.

Texas A&M has covered four times in eight matchups with a spread this season.

The Aggies have been an underdog by 3 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the SEC +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000

