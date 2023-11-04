If you live in Oktibbeha County, Mississippi and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

Oktibbeha County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Rosa Fort High School at East Webster High School