Predators vs. Oilers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 4
The Edmonton Oilers (2-6-1) take on the Nashville Predators (4-6) at Rogers Place on Saturday, November 4 at 3:00 PM ET on NHL Network and BSSO, with each team back in action after a loss. The Oilers were defeated by the Dallas Stars 4-3 in their last game, while the Predators are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken.
Here's our prediction for who will clinch the victory in Saturday's matchup.
Predators vs. Oilers Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final tally of Oilers 4, Predators 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-185)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Predators (+1.5)
Predators vs Oilers Additional Info
Predators Splits and Trends
- The Predators have a record of 4-6 this season and are 1-0-1 in overtime games.
- Nashville has earned two points (1-2-0) in its three games decided by one goal.
- This season the Predators registered only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
- Nashville failed to win all four games this season when it scored a pair of goals.
- The Predators have scored more than two goals in five games, earning eight points from those contests.
- In the two games when Nashville has recorded a single power-play goal, it lost both times.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Nashville is 3-4-0 (six points).
- The Predators have been outshot by opponents three times this season, and earned just two points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Oilers Rank
|Oilers AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|22nd
|2.78
|Goals Scored
|2.7
|23rd
|30th
|4
|Goals Allowed
|3
|12th
|7th
|33.3
|Shots
|30.9
|17th
|12th
|29.6
|Shots Allowed
|29.1
|9th
|13th
|21.21%
|Power Play %
|23.26%
|11th
|28th
|71.43%
|Penalty Kill %
|69.7%
|29th
Predators vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
