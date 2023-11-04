SEC opponents match up when the Kentucky Wildcats (5-3) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-4) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.

On offense, Kentucky ranks 83rd in the FBS with 363.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 60th in total defense (363.4 yards allowed per contest). With 25.1 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Mississippi State ranks 84th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 71st, giving up 25.9 points per contest.

See more details below.

Mississippi State vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Mississippi State vs. Kentucky Key Statistics

Mississippi State Kentucky 350.4 (101st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.8 (96th) 373.4 (58th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.4 (49th) 152.6 (73rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 145.1 (81st) 197.8 (105th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.6 (80th) 9 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (45th) 10 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (72nd)

Mississippi State Stats Leaders

Will Rogers leads Mississippi State with 1,275 yards on 105-of-171 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jo'Quavious Marks, has carried the ball 97 times for 500 yards (62.5 per game) with four touchdowns. He's also caught 18 passes for 138 yards and one touchdown.

Michael Wright has totaled 261 yards on 45 carries with three touchdowns.

Lideatrick Griffin leads his team with 512 receiving yards on 35 receptions with three touchdowns.

Zavion Thomas has caught 21 passes and compiled 266 receiving yards (33.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Justin Robinson's 14 receptions (on 26 targets) have netted him 184 yards (23 ypg).

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has 1,749 pass yards for Kentucky, completing 56.8% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis has 823 rushing yards on 127 carries with nine touchdowns. He's also added 18 catches for 221 yards (27.6 per game) and five touchdowns through the air.

Jutahn McClain has carried the ball 26 times for 138 yards (17.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Dane Key's 395 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 43 times and has totaled 24 catches and three touchdowns.

Tayvion Robinson has put together a 371-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 26 passes on 37 targets.

Barion Brown's 28 grabs have yielded 334 yards and two touchdowns.

