SEC opponents will clash when the Kentucky Wildcats (5-3) face the Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-4). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Kentucky vs. Mississippi State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Kentucky vs. Mississippi State?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Starkville, Mississippi

Starkville, Mississippi Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Kentucky 28, Mississippi State 26

Kentucky 28, Mississippi State 26 Kentucky has won four of the five games it was favored on the moneyline this season (80%).

The Wildcats have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter and won each time.

Mississippi State has been an underdog in five games this season and won one (20%) of those contests.

The Bulldogs have a record of in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +180 on the moneyline.

The Wildcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Mississippi State (+5.5)



Mississippi State (+5.5) Kentucky has four wins in eight games versus the spread this season.

The Wildcats are 3-1 ATS when favored by 5.5 points or more this season.

So far in 2023 Mississippi State has two wins against the spread.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in five chances).

Parlay your bets together on the Kentucky vs. Mississippi State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45.5)



Over (45.5) Six of Kentucky's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 45.5 points.

There have been six Mississippi State games that have ended with a combined score over 45.5 points this season.

The total for the contest of 45.5 is 10.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Kentucky (30.8 points per game) and Mississippi State (25.1 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Kentucky

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.3 50.7 49 Implied Total AVG 32.9 33.3 31.5 ATS Record 4-4-0 3-3-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-2-0 4-2-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

Mississippi State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.2 55 44.8 Implied Total AVG 32.6 36.6 26 ATS Record 2-6-0 1-4-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 3-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-2 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.