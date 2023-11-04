SEC foes will meet when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (8-0) meet the No. 14 Missouri Tigers (7-1). Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Georgia vs. Missouri?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS

Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Georgia 31, Missouri 26

Georgia 31, Missouri 26 Georgia has yet to lose as the moneyline favorite this season, going 7-0.

The Bulldogs have played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -750 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Missouri has won two of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Tigers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +525.

The Bulldogs have an 88.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Missouri (+15.5)



Missouri (+15.5) Georgia has covered the spread on two occasions in 2023.

The Bulldogs have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 15.5 points or more in five chances.

In Missouri's seven games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (55.5)



Over (55.5) This season, four of Georgia's eight games have gone over Saturday's total of 55.5 points.

There have been five Missouri games that have ended with a combined score over 55.5 points this season.

The point total for the game of 55.5 is 18.9 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Georgia (40.5 points per game) and Missouri (33.9 points per game).

Splits Tables

Georgia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52 53.3 49.8 Implied Total AVG 40.8 44.2 35 ATS Record 2-6-0 1-4-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 2-3-0 3-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-0 4-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Missouri

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.4 53.9 52 Implied Total AVG 31.3 31.6 30.5 ATS Record 5-2-0 3-2-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 5-2-0 3-2-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 1-1 1-0

