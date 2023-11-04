SEC foes will battle when the Florida Gators (5-3) meet the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6). Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Florida vs. Arkansas? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Florida vs. Arkansas?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Florida 27, Arkansas 21

Florida 27, Arkansas 21 Florida has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Gators have played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

This season, Arkansas has been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Razorbacks have been at least a +140 moneyline underdog four times this season, but lost all of those games.

The Gators have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Florida (-3)



Florida (-3) Against the spread, Florida is 3-4-0 this season.

This season, the Gators have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

In Arkansas' seven games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Razorbacks have been underdogs by 3 points or more four times this season and are 3-1 ATS in those contests.

Parlay your bets together on the Florida vs. Arkansas matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (49)



Under (49) Three of Florida's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 49 points.

There have been three Arkansas games that have finished with a combined score higher than 49 points this season.

The total for the contest of 49 is 5.5 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Florida (28 points per game) and Arkansas (26.5 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Florida

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.1 51.4 46.2 Implied Total AVG 29.3 33.8 23.3 ATS Record 3-4-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 1-1 0-2

Arkansas

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.6 51.4 54.2 Implied Total AVG 34.3 33.3 35.7 ATS Record 3-4-0 0-4-0 3-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-4-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-1 0-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.