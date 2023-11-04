For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, is Filip Forsberg a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted four shots in one game against the Oilers this season, but has not scored.

He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.

Forsberg's shooting percentage is 2.4%, and he averages 4.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 36 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.6 hits and 11.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.