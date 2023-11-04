For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, is Colton Sissons a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Colton Sissons score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Sissons stats and insights

Sissons has scored in four of 10 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Oilers this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Sissons' shooting percentage is 26.3%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 36 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.6 hits and 11.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.