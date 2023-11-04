The Alcorn State Braves (5-3) hit the road for a SWAC showdown against the Southern Jaguars (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Jack Spinks Stadium.

Alcorn State owns the 90th-ranked offense this season (20.5 points per game), and has been more effective on defense, ranking 21st-best with just 19.8 points allowed per game. On the offensive side of the ball, Southern is bottom-25, putting up only 290.3 total yards per game (21st-worst). On the bright side, it is excelling on defense, giving up 226.6 total yards per contest (best).

Alcorn State vs. Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Fayette, Mississippi

Fayette, Mississippi Venue: Jack Spinks Stadium

Alcorn State vs. Southern Key Statistics

Alcorn State Southern 353.5 (67th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 290.3 (106th) 312.8 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.6 (1st) 161.5 (42nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 114.6 (97th) 192 (74th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 175.6 (90th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Alcorn State Stats Leaders

Aaron Allen has racked up 1,490 yards (186.3 ypg) on 132-of-202 passing with nine touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 107 rushing yards (13.4 ypg) on 41 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jarveon Howard, has carried the ball 102 times for 573 yards (71.6 per game), scoring four times.

Niko Duffey has been handed the ball 33 times this year and racked up 153 yards (19.1 per game) with one touchdown.

Malik Rodgers has hauled in 18 catches for 364 yards (45.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Monterio Hunt has put together a 316-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 23 passes on 26 targets.

Tavarious Griffin has been the target of 17 passes and compiled 20 receptions for 220 yards, an average of 27.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Southern Stats Leaders

Harold Blood has racked up 1,326 yards (165.8 yards per game) while completing 56.7% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Kendric Rhymes is his team's leading rusher with 63 carries for 407 yards, or 50.9 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Gary Quarles has collected 381 yards (on 86 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Chandler Whitfield has totaled 15 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 245 (30.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 12 times and has two touchdowns.

Colbey Washington has caught 13 passes and compiled 182 receiving yards (22.8 per game).

August Pitre III's nine receptions (on eight targets) have netted him 164 yards (20.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

