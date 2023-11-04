The Alcorn State Braves should win their game against the Southern Jaguars at 3:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, according to our computer model. If you're looking for more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Alcorn State vs. Southern Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Alcorn State (-3.9) 37.2 Alcorn State 21, Southern 17

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 10 SWAC Predictions

Alcorn State Betting Info (2022)

The Braves won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.

Braves games hit the over just twice last season.

Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Jaguars covered four times in 10 chances against the spread last year.

A total of four of Jaguars games last year went over the point total.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Jaguars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alcorn State 20.5 19.8 21.5 13.3 19.5 26.3 Southern 23.3 16.3 24.2 19.6 18.5 7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.