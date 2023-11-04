SEC foes meet when the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1) and the No. 13 LSU Tigers (6-2) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama sports the 51st-ranked offense this season (30.6 points per game), and has been more effective on defense, ranking 17th-best with just 16.5 points allowed per game. LSU's defense ranks 76th in the FBS with 26.5 points surrendered per game, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks best by piling up 47.4 points per contest.

Below we dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts.

Alabama vs. LSU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Channel: CBS

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Alabama vs. LSU Key Statistics

Alabama LSU 366.6 (91st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 553 (1st) 306.4 (15th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395 (79th) 147.1 (79th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.9 (13th) 219.5 (77th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.1 (3rd) 8 (24th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (4th) 10 (81st) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (72nd)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has 1,617 yards passing for Alabama, completing 64.7% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 142 rushing yards (17.8 ypg) on 77 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jase McClellan, has carried the ball 122 times for 569 yards (71.1 per game), scoring four times.

Roydell Williams has carried the ball 67 times for 339 yards (42.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Jermaine Burton's team-high 508 yards as a receiver have come on 23 receptions (out of 32 targets) with five touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has caught 23 passes while averaging 45 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Amari Niblack has hauled in 12 receptions for 218 yards, an average of 27.3 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has thrown for 2,574 yards on 163-of-223 passing with 25 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 521 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Logan Diggs, has carried the ball 105 times for 611 yards (76.4 per game) with six touchdowns.

Malik Nabers has hauled in 981 receiving yards on 56 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring nine touchdowns as a receiver.

Brian Thomas Jr. has put together a 732-yard season so far with 11 touchdowns. He's caught 42 passes on 52 targets.

Kyren Lacy has racked up 309 reciving yards (38.6 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

