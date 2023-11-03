Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tate County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Tate County, Mississippi this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tate County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Leake Central High School at Senatobia High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Senatobia, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
