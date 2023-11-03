Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Newton County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Newton County, Mississippi this week, we've got what you need.
Newton County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
North Pontotoc High School at Newton County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Decatur, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
M.S. Palmer High School at Union Public High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Union, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
