Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Lee County, Mississippi is happening this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Lee County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Shannon High School at Houston High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Houston, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nettleton High School at North Panola High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Sardis, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
