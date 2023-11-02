Should you wager on Tyson Barrie to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Seattle Kraken face off on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Tyson Barrie score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Barrie stats and insights

Barrie is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Kraken this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 33 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

