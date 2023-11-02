For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Ryan O'Reilly a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Reilly stats and insights

O'Reilly has scored in three of nine games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored against the Kraken this season in one game (three shots).

On the power play, O'Reilly has accumulated three goals and one assist.

He has a 21.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 33 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

