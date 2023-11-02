The Seattle Kraken's Oliver Bjorkstrand and the Nashville Predators' Thomas Novak will be two of the best players to watch when these teams play on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena.

Predators vs. Kraken Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 2

Thursday, November 2 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Favorite: Kraken (-125)

Kraken (-125) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+,BSSO,ROOT Sports NW

Predators Players to Watch

Filip Forsberg is an important part of the offense for Nashville, with eight points this season, as he has put up one goal and seven assists in nine games.

Ryan O'Reilly's seven points this season, including four goals and three assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Nashville.

This season, Novak has four goals and two assists, for a season point total of six.

In the crease, Nashville's Kevin Lankinen is 0-1-0 this season, amassing 39 saves and permitting six goals (3.6 goals against average) with an .867 save percentage (59th in the league).

Kraken Players to Watch

Vince Dunn is one of Seattle's leading contributors with eight points. He has scored one goal and picked up seven assists this season.

Jaden Schwartz has four goals and four assists, equaling eight points (0.8 per game).

Bjorkstrand has eight points for Seattle, via two goals and six assists.

Joey Daccord 's record is 2-1-2. He has conceded 15 goals (2.9 goals against average) and recorded 156 saves with a .912% save percentage (28th in league).

Predators vs. Kraken Stat Comparison

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 27th 2.4 Goals Scored 2.78 22nd 22nd 3.3 Goals Allowed 2.89 11th 14th 31.9 Shots 30.6 19th 23rd 32.6 Shots Allowed 28.9 7th 8th 25% Power Play % 21.05% 12th 18th 76.92% Penalty Kill % 68.97% 30th

