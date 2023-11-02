Predators vs. Kraken November 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Seattle Kraken's Oliver Bjorkstrand and the Nashville Predators' Thomas Novak will be two of the best players to watch when these teams play on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena.
Predators vs. Kraken Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Kraken (-125)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,BSSO,ROOT Sports NW
Predators Players to Watch
- Filip Forsberg is an important part of the offense for Nashville, with eight points this season, as he has put up one goal and seven assists in nine games.
- Ryan O'Reilly's seven points this season, including four goals and three assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Nashville.
- This season, Novak has four goals and two assists, for a season point total of six.
- In the crease, Nashville's Kevin Lankinen is 0-1-0 this season, amassing 39 saves and permitting six goals (3.6 goals against average) with an .867 save percentage (59th in the league).
Kraken Players to Watch
- Vince Dunn is one of Seattle's leading contributors with eight points. He has scored one goal and picked up seven assists this season.
- Jaden Schwartz has four goals and four assists, equaling eight points (0.8 per game).
- Bjorkstrand has eight points for Seattle, via two goals and six assists.
- Joey Daccord 's record is 2-1-2. He has conceded 15 goals (2.9 goals against average) and recorded 156 saves with a .912% save percentage (28th in league).
Predators vs. Kraken Stat Comparison
|Kraken Rank
|Kraken AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|27th
|2.4
|Goals Scored
|2.78
|22nd
|22nd
|3.3
|Goals Allowed
|2.89
|11th
|14th
|31.9
|Shots
|30.6
|19th
|23rd
|32.6
|Shots Allowed
|28.9
|7th
|8th
|25%
|Power Play %
|21.05%
|12th
|18th
|76.92%
|Penalty Kill %
|68.97%
|30th
