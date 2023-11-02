Thursday's NHL action includes the Seattle Kraken (3-5-2) hosting the Nashville Predators (4-5) at Climate Pledge Arena. The Predators are underdogs (+105 on the moneyline) against the Kraken (-125) ahead of the outing, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Predators vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Seattle's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals three times.

The Kraken have been a moneyline favorite just one time this season (they lost).

The Predators have claimed an upset victory in two of the six games they have played while the underdog this season.

Seattle is yet to play a game with moneyline odds shorter than -125.

Nashville has six games this season playing as the underdog by +105 or longer, and is 2-4 in those contests.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.