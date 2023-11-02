The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (1-7) and the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-7) square off on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Daytona Stadium in a clash of SWAC opponents.

Bethune-Cookman is totaling 18.1 points per game offensively this season (102nd in the FCS), and is giving up 30.1 points per game (89th) on the other side of the ball. On the offensive side of the ball, Mississippi Valley State is a bottom-25 unit, accumulating just 189.4 total yards per game (worst). Fortunately, it is dominating on defense, surrendering 250.9 total yards per contest (fourth-best).

Here we will dive into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ESPNU.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Mississippi Valley State vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Daytona Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Mississippi Valley State vs. Bethune-Cookman Key Statistics

Mississippi Valley State Bethune-Cookman 189.4 (128th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.3 (123rd) 250.9 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.1 (68th) 70.5 (127th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 91.5 (120th) 118.9 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.8 (116th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (5th)

Mississippi Valley State Stats Leaders

Ty'Jarian Williams has thrown for 869 yards (108.6 ypg) while completing 62.7% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Jared Wilson has run for 226 yards on 60 carries so far this year.

DePhabian Fant has racked up 215 yards on 14 carries with one touchdown.

Jaxson Davis' 183 receiving yards (22.9 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 22 receptions on 22 targets with one touchdown.

Kerrick Ross has totaled 182 receiving yards (22.8 yards per game) and one touchdown on 21 receptions.

Cobie Bates' 14 grabs (on 19 targets) have netted him 175 yards (21.9 ypg).

Bethune-Cookman Stats Leaders

Luke Sprague has recorded 544 yards (68 ypg) on 62-of-95 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Jimmy Robinson III has carried the ball 47 times for a team-high 174 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

Jaiden Bivens has been handed the ball 36 times this year and racked up 129 yards (16.1 per game).

Dacarri Allen-Johnson has hauled in 27 catches for 226 yards (28.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Jaewan Boyd has reeled in 21 passes while averaging 26.6 yards per game.

Daveno Ellington has been the target of 19 passes and compiled 20 catches for 182 yards, an average of 22.8 yards per contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Bethune-Cookman or Mississippi Valley State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.