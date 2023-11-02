There is high school football action in Lowndes County, Mississippi this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lowndes County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Columbus High School at Warren Central High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2

6:30 PM CT on November 2 Location: Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

West Lowndes High School at Myrtle Attendance Center