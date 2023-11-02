Mississippi High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Lauderdale County, Mississippi this week, we've got what you need here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lauderdale County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Pearl High School at Meridian High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 2
- Location: Meridian, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Russell Christian Academy at Tuscaloosa Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Cottondale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
