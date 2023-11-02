Will Juuso Parssinen Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 2?
When the Nashville Predators take on the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, will Juuso Parssinen find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Juuso Parssinen score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Parssinen stats and insights
- Parssinen has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted three shots in one game against the Kraken this season, and has scored one goal.
- Parssinen has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Parssinen averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.2%.
Kraken defensive stats
- On defense, the Kraken are giving up 33 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
