Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 2?
Can we anticipate Filip Forsberg scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators take on the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)
Forsberg stats and insights
- Forsberg has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Kraken this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken five of them.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
- He has a 2.8% shooting percentage, attempting four shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have given up 33 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
